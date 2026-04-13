Earth Day: 5 eco-friendly craft ideas for kids 

Earth Day , celebrated every year on April 22, is a global reminder to protect and appreciate our planet. It encourages sustainability, creativity, and a deeper connection with nature. One of the best ways to mark the day is through fun, hands-on crafts that reuse everyday materials. These simple DIY projects help kids learn the value of upcycling while having fun.

#1 Plastic bottle planters Plastic bottles are one of the easiest materials for kids to upcycle into something fun and useful. With simple supervision, children can cut and paint them to create colorful plant pots for herbs or small flowers. These DIY planters are perfect for balconies or windowsills and help kids learn about recycling while reducing plastic waste in a creative way.

#2 Bookends Bookends are useful items that keep books organized and standing neatly on shelves. They can be easily made by kids using upcycled materials like cardboard, wood, or clay, making them an eco-friendly craft idea. Children can design them in creative shapes such as animals, birds, flowers, or geometric patterns, turning simple materials into fun and decorative study accessories.

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#3 Planet paper plate A great Earth Day activity for young children, this craft is both simple and engaging. It involves painting blue and green colors to represent the Earth on a paper plate, making it both creative and educational. Once finished, it can be proudly displayed in their room as a reminder of the planet and the importance of caring for it.

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#4 Pressed flowers Let your kids collect fresh or wilted flowers and carefully press them to preserve their shape and color. Once dried, they can arrange and frame the flowers to create unique wall art. This activity helps kids appreciate nature's beauty while turning natural materials into creative home decorations.