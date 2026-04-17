Want that boho look? Try these hairstyles

The bohemian style is all about carefree, artistic vibes, and so are its hairstyles. These easy hairstyles are perfect for those who want to add a touch of boho chic to their everyday look. From the beachy waves to the braided crowns, each one is simple, yet elegant. Here are five easy bohemian hairstyles you can try today without much fuss or tools.

Tip 1 Loose beach waves Loose beach waves are a classic bohemian hairstyle that gives an effortless look. To get this style, use a curling wand to create soft curls in your hair. Once done, gently tousle the curls with your fingers for a more natural look. You can also use sea salt spray to add texture and volume, making it perfect for that laid-back boho vibe.

Tip 2 Braided crown The braided crown is an elegant yet simple hairstyle that screams bohemian. Start by parting your hair down the middle, and create two braids on either side of your head. Once done, wrap each braid around the top of your head like a crown, and secure it with bobby pins. This style works well with both straight and wavy hair and adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit.

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Tip 3 Half-up top knot The half-up top knot is a practical yet stylish option for those who love the bohemian look. Just gather half of your hair at the crown of your head and twist it into a loose top knot. Let the rest of your hair flow freely, or add some waves for added texture. This hairstyle is perfect for casual outings or even formal events when you want to keep it cool yet chic.

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Tip 4 Messy bun with braids A messy bun with braids gives the perfect bohemian touch without much effort. Start by pulling all your hair into a high ponytail and twisting it into a loose bun at the back of your head. Then, take small sections from either side of your face, and braid them loosely before pinning them back into the bun with bobby pins or hair ties.