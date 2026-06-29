Achieving the right dough consistency is key to making great pasta

Master the art of pasta making at home

By Vinita Jain 12:53 pm Jun 29, 202612:53 pm

What's the story

Making pasta from scratch is a rewarding experience that connects you to the roots of Italian cuisine. With a few simple ingredients and techniques, you can create fresh pasta that is far superior to store-bought. This guide will take you through the steps of making perfect pasta at home, covering everything from ingredients to cooking methods. Whether you're a beginner or looking to refine your skills, these insights will help you master this culinary art.