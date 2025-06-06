These twist hairstyles are a winner on busy days
What's the story
Transitioning from a hectic workday to a night out can be difficult, particularly when it comes to keeping your look polished.
Easy twist hairstyles provide the perfect versatile solution, giving you an effortless way to transition from professional environments to more relaxed ones.
Quick, simple and the perfect touch of elegance for any occasion, here are some easy twist styles perfect for that seamless transition.
Timeless elegance
Classic low twist bun
The classic low twist bun is a go-to style for most professionals.
Gather your hair at the nape of your neck, twist it into a bun, and secure it with pins or an elastic band.
This style keeps hair neatly in place during the day while offering the sophisticated touch for evening events.
Perfect for all hair types, this can be enhanced with accessories like decorative pins or clips.
Versatile charm
Half-up twist
The half-up twist is perfect for those who want to keep their hair down but want to keep control on some of the locks.
For this look, take sections from each side of your head, twist them back, and secure them at the back of your head.
The style adds volume and texture to your hair, while keeping your face clear, making it perfect for office meetings or dinner dates.
Regal simplicity
Twisted crown braid
For a more complicated look, without putting in much effort, try the twisted crown braid.
Part your hair down the middle to start. Twist both sections towards the back of your head until they meet in the center.
Secure with bobby pins or small elastics to give the crown-like effect to your head.
This style oozes elegance, and works with casual outfits as well as formals.
Asymmetrical flair
Side swept twist
The side-swept twist gives an asymmetrical look, which is both chic and practical.
Start by making a deep side part in your hair, take one section from the front on one side, twist it towards the back across your head, pinning it securely behind one ear or nape of the neck if desired length permits.
This hairstyle frames any face shape beautifully while offering ease through long days, transitioning into evenings seamlessly.