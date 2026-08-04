You must try these street snacks in Ecuador
What's the story
Ecuador is famous for its diverse culture and rich culinary traditions. Among these, vegetarian street snacks are a must-try for anyone looking for a healthy, yet delicious, taste of the country. These snacks, which are easily available across the streets, give an authentic taste of Ecuadorian cuisine. They are not just tasty, but also give you an insight into the local ingredients and cooking methods.
Dish 1
Humitas: A corn delight
Humitas are a traditional Ecuadorian snack made from fresh corn mixed with cheese and spices.
The mixture is wrapped in corn husks and steamed or boiled until soft.
Humitas can be found in most street markets, and are usually served warm as a savory treat.
The natural sweetness of corn, with the creamy texture of cheese, makes them an irresistible snack for vegetarians.
Dish 2
Llapingachos: Potato patties
Llapingachos are Ecuadorian potato patties that are crisp on the outside and soft on the inside.
They are made from mashed potatoes mixed with cheese, shaped into patties, and fried till golden brown.
Usually served with a side of peanut sauce or avocado, these patties make for a filling snack that highlights the simplicity of Ecuadorian ingredients.
Dish 3
Choclo con queso: Corn on the cob with cheese
Choclo con queso is a simple, delightful street snack consisting of large-kernel corn on the cob served with cheese.
The corn used is different from what most people are used to; it has bigger kernels and a chewier texture.
This snack is usually enjoyed by locals as it combines the natural sweetness of corn with the salty flavor of cheese.
Dish 4
Empanadas de viento: Airy cheese pastries
Empanadas de viento are light pastries stuffed with cheese and fried until golden brown.
These airy empanadas are crisp from the outside and soft from the inside, making them a perfect snack option while exploring Ecuador's vibrant streets.
They are often served with aji sauce for an extra kick, but can also be enjoyed plain for their simple yet satisfying taste.