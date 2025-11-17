Edible flowers: 5 recipes you'll love

Edible flowers have been used in African cuisine for centuries, adding a unique flavor and visual appeal to dishes. These flowers are not just pretty but also packed with nutrients. From salads to desserts, they can be used in a variety of ways to elevate traditional recipes. Here, we explore five African recipes that use edible flowers, giving you a taste of the continent's rich culinary heritage.

Dish 1 Hibiscus flower salad Hibiscus flowers are commonly used in salads across Africa. They add a tangy flavor that goes well with fresh vegetables. To prepare this salad, mix hibiscus petals with lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Dress it with olive oil and lemon juice for an extra zest. This dish is refreshing and nutritious, making it perfect for warm weather.

Dish 2 Marigold infused rice Marigold petals can be used to infuse rice with a subtle floral aroma and golden color. Start by cooking your rice as usual, then stir in some marigold petals while it's still warm. Let it sit for a few minutes before serving to allow the flavors to meld together. This simple yet elegant dish pairs well with stews or curries.

Dish 3 Nasturtium flower soup Nasturtium flowers lend a peppery kick to soups, similar to watercress. For this soup, saute onions and garlic until soft, then add vegetable broth and nasturtium flowers. Let it simmer for about ten minutes before blending into a smooth consistency. Season with salt and pepper as desired.

Drink 1 Borage flower lemonade Borage flowers give a cucumber-like taste, which is perfect for lemonade. To make this refreshing drink, steep borage flowers in hot water for about ten minutes. Strain the liquid into a pitcher and add freshly squeezed lemon juice along with sugar or honey to taste. Serve chilled over ice on hot days.