In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a delightful eggless Greek spanakopita at home with fresh spinach, feta cheese, and phyllo dough.

Start by sautéing onions and garlic, add spinach and seasonings, then mix in feta cheese.

Layer half the phyllo sheets in a dish, spread the spinach-feta mix, top with remaining phyllo, and bake until golden.

Let it cool, then serve this vegetarian treat as a main course or appetizer. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Try this Eggless Greek spanakopita recipe at home

By Anujj Trehaan 07:20 pm Jul 19, 202407:20 pm

What's the story Spanakopita, a traditional Greek dish, is known for its flaky pastry filled with spinach and feta cheese. Originating from Greece, this savory pie holds a special place in Greek cuisine and is often served at celebrations and family gatherings. Traditionally made with eggs, our version omits them, making it suitable for vegetarians who avoid eggs. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this eggless version of spanakopita, you will need one pound of fresh spinach (washed and chopped), one large onion (finely chopped), two cloves of garlic (minced), 200 grams of feta cheese (crumbled), one teaspoon of dried dill, half a cup of olive oil, salt and pepper to taste, and one package of phyllo dough (thawed).

Step 1

Prepare the filling

In a large skillet over medium heat, saute the onion in two tablespoons of olive oil until translucent. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Incorporate the spinach in batches until it wilts down. Season with salt, pepper, and dried dill. Once all the spinach has wilted and cooled slightly, mix in the crumbled feta cheese gently. Set aside to cool completely.

Step 2

Assemble the pie

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). Carefully unroll the phyllo dough onto a clean surface. Brush a baking dish with olive oil and lay down a sheet of phyllo dough; brush it with more olive oil. Repeat this process until you have layered about half of your phyllo sheets. Spread the spinach-feta mixture evenly over the last layer.

Step 3

Add top layers and bake

Continue layering the remaining phyllo sheets over the filling, brushing each with olive oil. Once all are used or the pie is covered, tuck in overhanging edges or trim them. Lightly score the top into squares or diamonds for easier serving post-baking. Bake in a preheated oven for 40 to 45 minutes, or until it turns golden brown.

Conclusion

Serve warm and enjoy

Let your spanakopita cool for 10 minutes before cutting into it; this allows it to set slightly for easier serving. This eggless Greek spanakopita makes an excellent main course or can be cut into smaller pieces for appetizers at your next gathering! Enjoy this delightful vegetarian twist on a classic dish that promises not to disappoint.