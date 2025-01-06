What's the story

Passionflower, or Passiflora incarnata, has held a place of honor in traditional medicine for hundreds of years, thanks to its calming and soothing properties.

Its newfound popularity in the beauty world comes from its potential to nourish your skin and enhance your natural radiance.

Read on to find out how adding passionflower serenity essence to your skincare routine can help you achieve that glow.