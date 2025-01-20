Say goodbye to synthetic fresheners with lilac oil
What's the story
Lilac oil, extracted from the aromatic lilac flower, boasts a sweet and floral scent that's hard to resist.
It's the perfect pick for anyone who wants to add a touch of natural fragrance to their home.
Keep reading to discover different ways to use lilac oil in your home. Say goodbye to synthetic air fresheners, and hello to a fresh and inviting space!
Diffusing
Create your own diffuser blends
Blending lilac oil with other essential oils can create beautiful and comforting fragrances for your home.
For a relaxing blend, add three drops of lilac oil, two drops of lavender, and one drop of chamomile to your diffuser.
This combination will not only infuse your space with a tranquil aroma but also help you unwind after a long day.
Cleaning
Enhance your cleaning routine
Adding a few drops of lilac oil to your regular cleaning solution can make your home smell like a dreamy garden.
By adding five drops of lilac oil to a $2 white vinegar and water solution, you can not only clean surfaces effectively but also infuse rooms with a fresh, floral aroma.
This trick turns cleaning into a more enjoyable and fragrant experience.
Freshening up
Natural air freshener spray
For a quick pick-me-up, making a DIY air freshener with lilac oil is both cheap and easy.
Just combine 10 drops of lilac oil with witch hazel in an eight oz spray bottle filled with water.
Shake well before each use and spritz around the house for an instant boost in atmosphere.
Linens
Scented linen sprays for bedrooms
To experience the calming scent of lilac at bedtime, try creating a fragrant linen spray.
Simply mix 15 drops of lilac oil and unscented witch hazel in an eight oz spray bottle filled with distilled water.
Mist lightly on your bed linens before sleep for a peaceful, high-quality rest enveloped in the soothing aroma.
Crafting
Personalized scented candles
To create scented candles, simply melt soy wax in a double boiler.
Stir in 25 drops of lilac oil (or any fragrance you like) before pouring the wax into molds or jars.
As they cool, your homemade candles will solidify, capturing your chosen scent. Light them up to cozy up any room.