Embrace vintage glamour with Dua Lipa's fashion choices

By Anujj Trehaan 01:31 pm Oct 16, 2024

What's the story Dua Lipa, renowned globally for her catchy music, is also celebrated for her distinctive fashion sense that merges modern chic with vintage glamour. Her style, paying homage to the '90s and early 2000s, positions her as a style icon for those seeking a nostalgic touch in their wardrobe. This article delves into how to incorporate Dua Lipa's vintage-inspired fashion elements into everyday outfits.

Retro basics

Channel the 90s with crop tops and baggy jeans

Dua Lipa often pairs crop tops with high-waisted baggy jeans, a tribute to '90s fashion. To mimic this style, select a plain crop top in neutral shades like black or white and combine it with loose-fitting jeans. This look not only offers comfort but also an effortless edge. For a genuine vintage feel, explore thrift stores to discover unique items that capture this aesthetic.

Statement pieces

Bold prints and patterns

Dua Lipa often embraces bold prints and patterns, echoing vibrant late '90s and early 2000s fashion. To incorporate this into your wardrobe, opt for items like patterned blazers or printed dresses. These pieces can transform a simple outfit into something eye-catching. Mixing prints is encouraged, just ensure there's a common color throughout the ensemble to maintain cohesion.

Finishing touches

Accessorize like a pop star

Accessories play a crucial role in Dua Lipa's vintage glamour look. Chunky jewelry, such as large hoop earrings or layered necklaces, can instantly elevate an outfit. Additionally, sunglasses with unique frames or colored lenses add a retro flair that complements any look. When selecting accessories, don't shy away from bold choices that stand out; these are often what complete the vintage-inspired ensemble.

Step up

Footwear that makes a statement

Dua Lipa's footwear, like chunky sneakers and platform boots, reflects '90s grunge and early 2000s pop culture. Adding these shoes to your outfits not only boosts height but also brings retro coolness. Aim for metallic shades or unique textures to capture her essence. This choice elevates your style with a nod to vintage glamour, mirroring her iconic look.

Layering mastery

The power of outerwear

No Dua Lipa-inspired look is complete without statement outerwear. A leather jacket over a delicate dress or an oversized denim jacket with trousers and a crop top can significantly alter an outfit's overall vibe. For the cooler months, investing in a faux fur coat or a colorful puffer jacket is wise, ensuring warmth while still channeling the vintage glamour aesthetic that defines her style.