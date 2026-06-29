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Embroidery can help cultivate mindfulness: Here's how

By Simran Jeet 05:36 pm Jun 29, 202605:36 pm

What's the story

Embroidery is a simple, yet effective, way to practice mindfulness, especially for beginners. The repetitive nature of the craft can help calm the mind and improve focus. By engaging in this activity, one can find a moment of peace in a busy day. Here are five beginner-friendly embroidery techniques that can help you cultivate mindfulness while enjoying the creative process.