Enhance your walls with timeless art: Here's how

Displaying art on walls can change the whole look of a place, adding character and depth to it. Be it a home or an office, the right art display strategy can make all the difference in the world. Here are some ways you can enhance your walls with timeless art displays that fit into different spaces and styles.

Tip 1 Choose complementary frames Selecting frames that complement both the artwork and the room's decor is of utmost importance. Consider materials like wood or metal according to your interior style. For a cohesive look, use similar frame colors throughout a gallery wall. Mixing frame styles can work if done thoughtfully, making sure they don't clash with each other or the artwork itself.

Tip 2 Utilize proper lighting Lighting is key to highlighting art pieces effectively. Utilize adjustable track lighting or picture lights to shine a light on specific artworks, without glare. Natural light can also bring out the colors, but keep in mind the potential for fading over time due to UV exposure. Try out different angles of lighting to see what best presents your collection.

Tip 3 Create balance with spacing If you want a proper balance and not overcrowded walls, it's important to leave proper spacing between your artworks. As a rule of thumb, leave two inches between smaller pieces and three inches for larger ones. This way, each piece gets its own space, while the harmony is maintained across the display area.

Tip 4 Incorporate various art styles Mixing different art styles makes your display interesting and layered. Mix abstract paintings with photography or traditional prints for a more dynamic look. However, make sure that there is some commonality, like color palette or theme, among diverse pieces, so that they complement each other instead of competing against one another.