How to grow chickpeas at home

If you're someone with limited space, you can grow chickpeas indoors. Growing chickpeas indoors can be an extremely rewarding experience. Chickpeas are nutritious and can be grown in small indoor spaces as long as you provide them with the necessary care. Here's a practical guide to help you grow chickpeas indoors. From the right container to lighting and watering, here's how to create an ideal environment for your chickpea plants.

Tip 1 Choosing the right container Choosing the right container is essential for growing chickpeas indoors. Choose pots that are minimum 12 inches deep to allow space for the plant's root system. Make sure that the containers have drainage holes to avoid waterlogging, which can damage the roots. Using lightweight materials such as plastic or fabric pots would make it easier to relocate them if required.

Tip 2 Soil and planting techniques Chickpeas need well-draining, organic-rich soil. A mix of potting soil with compost or peat moss does the trick. Plant seeds around one inch deep and space them roughly three inches apart within the container. This way, each plant has enough space to grow without competing too much for nutrients.

Tip 3 Ensuring adequate lighting Chickpea plants require lots of light to thrive indoors. Keep your containers close to a south-facing window where they can get a minimum of six hours of sunlight every day. If natural light isn't enough, you can use LED grow lights as a supplement to make sure your plants get enough light throughout their growth cycle.

Tip 4 Watering and maintenance tips Proper watering is crucial when growing chickpeas indoors. Water the plants well, but let the top inch of soil dry out between waterings to avoid overwatering problems like root rot. Keep an eye out for pests like aphids or spider mites and deal with any infestations immediately using natural remedies such as neem oil or insecticidal soap.