Transform your grout cleaning routine with eucalyptus oil
What's the story
Grout, the stuff that holds your tiles together and keeps moisture out, can get nasty with mold and mildew if you don't clean it regularly.
A lot of people prefer natural cleaners to chemical ones because they're safer and better for the environment.
Eucalyptus oil has antimicrobial properties that make natural grout cleaners work even better.
Read on to know how to use eucalyptus oil in your cleaning routine.
Antimicrobial
The power of eucalyptus oil
Eucalyptus oil has powerful antimicrobial properties that make it a great secret ingredient for homemade grout cleaners.
Research indicates it's capable of killing bacteria, viruses, and fungi on contact, which can help prevent mold growth in damp areas like bathrooms and kitchens.
Just a few drops are enough to supercharge your cleaning solution's disinfecting power.
Recipe
DIY grout cleaning solution
Combine equal parts water and white vinegar in a spray bottle. Add ten drops of eucalyptus oil per cup of solution. Shake well to combine.
Spray the solution onto the grout, allow it to sit for five minutes, then scrub and rinse with warm water. Not only will it clean your grout, but it will also leave a refreshing scent behind.
Maintenance
Preventative measures
Regular upkeep makes a big difference in maintaining clean grout and avoiding mold issues.
After showers or any spills on tiled surfaces, promptly wipe down the area to ensure it stays dry.
On a weekly basis, spritz your DIY eucalyptus cleaner on the grout lines following your usual cleaning routine. This helps keep grout clean and prevents any grime from accumulating.
Caution
Safety tips
Although eucalyptus oil is natural, it's important to use it responsibly.
Dilute it properly as per the recipes, as concentrated eucalyptus oil can be dangerous if ingested or applied directly to the skin.
Store DIY cleaners safely away from children and pets.
And, always do a patch test on a hidden area first to make sure it won't discolor your tiles or grout.