What's the story

Grout, the stuff that holds your tiles together and keeps moisture out, can get nasty with mold and mildew if you don't clean it regularly.

A lot of people prefer natural cleaners to chemical ones because they're safer and better for the environment.

Eucalyptus oil has antimicrobial properties that make natural grout cleaners work even better.

Read on to know how to use eucalyptus oil in your cleaning routine.