Improve eye function with these 5 effective exercises
What's the story
Eye exercises are beneficial for strengthening and increasing the flexibility of the muscles that surround your eyes.
This article provides five simple exercises specifically aimed at widening the opening of the palpebral fissure, the space between your upper and lower eyelids.
By incorporating these exercises into your daily routine, you can promote healthier eyes and potentially alleviate some eye-related concerns.
Blinking
Blinking exercise for eye moisture
Blinking is a basic exercise that helps keep your eyes moist, which is essential for a healthy ocular surface.
To do this exercise, sit or stand comfortably with your eyes open. Blink every two seconds for about two minutes.
This practice helps spread tears evenly across your eyes' surface, preventing dryness and irritation.
Focus shift
Focus shifting for muscle flexibility
This exercise is designed to strengthen your eye muscles and increase the opening of the palpebral fissure.
To begin, hold a pen at arm's length. Concentrate on the pen tip and gradually draw it nearer to your nose until it is no longer possible to maintain focus without discomfort.
Repeating this exercise 10 times will provide a good workout for your eye muscles.
Palming
Palming for relaxation
Palming is a great way to relax your eye muscles, which is important for a healthy palpebral fissure opening.
Simply rub your hands together to generate some heat, then gently place them over your closed eyelids without applying pressure.
The warmth from your hands helps relax the muscles with just five minutes of daily practice.
Eye roll
Eye rolling for strengthening
Eye rolling can greatly enhance the muscles around your eyes, leading to a wider palpebral fissure opening.
Sit with your back erect and gaze ahead. Without turning your head, roll your eyes to the right 10 times and then to the left 10 times.
Do it slowly to prevent any dizziness.
Visualization
Visualization technique
Not only does visualization calm the mind, but it also helps in toning eye muscles when done right.
Close your eyes and imagine a figure eight lying on its side about 10 feet in front of you.
Follow this figure with your eyes (and eyes only) slowly for five minutes every day.
This method improves muscle control and flexibility around your eyes.