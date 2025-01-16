Practice these five exercises for stronger wrists
The pisiform bone, a tiny bone located in the wrist, serves as a cornerstone for the stability and mobility of the wrist joint.
By fortifying this area, you can prevent injuries and optimize the functionality of your wrists.
This article details five potent exercises specifically crafted to bolster the stability of the pisiform bone. Accessible for all fitness levels!
Stretch
Wrist flexor stretch
One super easy and beneficial exercise is the wrist flexor stretch.
Extend one arm in front of you with your palm facing down.
Use your other hand to gently pull back on the fingers of your extended hand until you feel a stretch in your forearm and wrist.
Hold this position for 15 to 30 seconds before switching hands.
Repeat three times on each side.
Extension
Wrist extension exercise
You will need a light dumbbell or a resistance band for this one.
Sit or stand, place your forearm on a table or your knee, palm down, with the weight or band in your hand (other end secured under your foot).
Now, raise your hand up at the wrist, and then lower it down.
Complete two sets of 10 reps on each hand.
Grip
Grip strengthening squeeze
Strengthening your grip is important for improving pisiform bone stability.
You can use a soft stress ball or a grip strengthener for this exercise.
All you have to do is squeeze the object as hard as you can without causing discomfort, hold for five seconds, then release slowly.
Do this 10 times for each hand.
Ulnar deviation
Ulnar deviation strengthening
To strengthen ulnar deviation, grab a light dumbbell or a resistance band.
Holding your weight or band (anchored on the opposite end), extend your arm to the side at shoulder height with your elbow straight.
Bend your hand towards the pinky side, then return to the starting position.
Do two sets of 10 reps on each hand.
Rotation
Pronation and supination exercise
For this exercise, grasp a hammer or any other object that can be easily rotated.
Keeping your elbow at 90 degrees and close to your body, rotate your forearm to turn your palm up (supination) and then down (pronation).
Execute these movements slowly and without experiencing discomfort in your wrist.
Complete two sets of 10 reps on each arm.