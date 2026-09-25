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Enset: The superfood from Ethiopia you must try
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Enset: The superfood from Ethiopia you must try

By Simran Jeet
Sep 25, 2026
02:32 pm
What's the story

Enset, popularly known as false banana, is an Ethiopian superfood that has been a staple in the diets of many communities for centuries. This versatile plant can be consumed in numerous ways and is known for its nutritional benefits. Unlike the banana, enset's fruit is not eaten, but its pseudostems and leaves are used to make various dishes. Here are five ways to enjoy this unique superfood.

Tip 1

Fermented enset porridge

Fermented enset porridge is a traditional Ethiopian dish prepared from the pulp of the enset plant.

The pulp is fermented for several days, giving it a sour taste.

This porridge is usually eaten with vegetables or lentils, and it provides a rich source of carbohydrates and fiber.

The fermentation process also increases the availability of nutrients such as B vitamins and minerals.

Tip 2

Enset bread variations

Enset can also be used to make different types of bread, which are an integral part of Ethiopian cuisine.

The pulp is mixed with water and sometimes other ingredients, like flour or millet, to make dough that can be baked or steamed.

These breads are generally dense but filling, making them a great accompaniment to stews and soups.

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Tip 3

Steamed enset leaves

Steamed enset leaves are yet another way to relish this superfood.

The leaves can be wrapped around fillings such as vegetables or grains, and then steamed to create a nutritious meal.

This method preserves the natural flavors of the leaves while adding texture to the dish.

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Tip 4

Enset leaf salad creations

For those looking for a fresh take on traditional salads, enset leaves can be used as an intriguing ingredient.

Finely chopped or shredded, these leaves add a unique flavor profile when mixed with other salad components, like tomatoes, onions, and herbs.

The result is a refreshing salad option that highlights both the versatility of enset and its nutritional value.

Tip 5

Cooking with enset flour

Enset flour is made by drying and grinding the pseudostems into a fine powder.

This flour can be used in baking or as a thickening agent in soups and stews.

It adds nutritional benefits without changing the taste too much, making it an excellent addition to many recipes.

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