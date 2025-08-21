Where to go for cliff camping: Epic spots 

If you love heights and starlit skies, then cliff camping is just the thing for you. The adventure is ideal for those who want to have an experience of a lifetime outdoors. Not only do you get breathtaking views, but you also get to enjoy the peaceful sounds of nature. Here are some epic spots that promise unforgettable nights under the stars.

#1 Yosemite's Taft Point Yosemite National Park's Taft Point is famous for its gorgeous views and hair-raising drop-offs. The spot provides breath-taking views of El Capitan and Yosemite Valley, making it a go-to place for campers looking for the best of both worlds- beauty and adventure. The place can be reached through a moderate hike, allowing visitors to enjoy solitude in the lap of nature.

#2 Preikestolen in Norway One of Europe's most iconic cliff camping destinations, Norway's Preikestolen (or Pulpit Rock) rises over 600 meters above Lysefjorden. The flat-topped cliff offers stunning views and an exhilarating camping experience. However, reaching Preikestolen requires a hike of about four hours round trip, but the unparalleled scenery you are greeted with will be worth every bit of your effort.

#3 Moher Cliffs in Ireland If you're looking to camp on Ireland's rugged west coast, the Cliffs of Moher provide a dramatic backdrop. Spanning 14 kilometers and towering as high as 214 meters, these cliffs offer stunning ocean views and opportunities to spot wildlife. Although official camping isn't permitted directly on the cliffs, nearby campsites afford easy access.