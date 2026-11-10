5 offbeat coastal spots to discover in Estonia
What's the story
Estonia, a small Baltic nation, is known for its beautiful coastline and hidden coastal gems. Away from the bustling tourist spots, these lesser-known destinations provide an authentic experience of nature and tranquility. From pristine beaches to serene forests, Estonia's coastline has a lot to offer for those seeking peace. Here are five hidden coastal gems in Estonia that promise a unique escape into nature.
Kihnu Island
The tranquil shores of Kihnu Island
Kihnu Island is a peaceful retreat with its traditional culture and stunning landscapes.
The island is famous for its colorful wooden houses, and sandy beaches.
You can explore the local museum to learn about Kihnu's maritime history or take a leisurely walk along the beach.
The island's calm environment makes it an ideal place for relaxation and reflection.
Lahemaa Park
Rugged beauty of Lahemaa National Park
Lahemaa National Park is Estonia's largest national park, famous for its diverse ecosystems and rugged coastline.
The park has several hiking trails that lead through ancient forests to rocky shores.
Visitors can spot various wildlife species, or just enjoy the peaceful surroundings.
Lahemaa's natural beauty makes it a must-visit for nature lovers seeking solitude.
Saaremaa Island
Secluded beaches of Saaremaa island
Saaremaa Island has some of Estonia's most beautiful beaches, but they are mostly deserted.
The island's sandy shores are perfect for sunbathing or swimming in the calm waters.
You can also explore the nearby windmills, or take a bike ride through scenic landscapes.
Saaremaa offers a peaceful escape from crowded tourist destinations.
Noarootsi Peninsula
Mystical atmosphere at Noarootsi Peninsula
The Noarootsi Peninsula has a mystical atmosphere with its dense forests and rocky cliffs overlooking the sea.
The area is perfect for hiking enthusiasts who love to explore new trails while enjoying breathtaking views of the Baltic Sea.
The peninsula's remote location ensures peace, making it perfect for those looking for solitude in nature.
Vormsi Island
Enchanting landscapes of Vormsi Island
Vormsi Island is known for its enchanting landscapes, dotted with lush greenery and pristine beaches.
The island's unique flora and fauna can be explored on foot or by bicycle on well-maintained trails.
Vormsi's peaceful environment makes it a perfect spot for those looking to connect with nature, away from the hustle and bustle of city life.