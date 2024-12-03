Refer to this guide

Etiquette for renting and staying at properties

By Anujj Trehaan 10:31 am Dec 03, 202410:31 am

What's the story Renting a property provides a more intimate and authentic experience than a hotel. However, it also requires a different set of expectations and rules. Knowing and following the right etiquette when renting and staying at a property will not only make your stay better, but also help maintain a good relationship with your host, and even earn you positive reviews for future travels.

Communication

Communicate clearly and promptly

After booking a property, it's crucial to establish clear and timely communication with your host. Say hello, introduce yourself, and share the purpose of your trip. If you have specific needs such as early arrival or late departure, communicate these upfront. Keep your host updated on any changes to your travel plans. This fosters trust and transparency.

Respect

Respect the property

Respect the property like your own home. Adhere to any house rules set by the host. These may include guidelines on noise levels, areas that are off-limits, or specific instructions on how to use appliances. Don't break things. And, if you do accidentally break something, let your host know right away and offer to pay for the repairs or replacement.

Cleanup

Clean up before you leave

While you're not required to deep clean the property before checkout, leaving the space neat and tidy is appreciated. Simple tasks like washing any dishes you've used, removing trash, stripping used bedsheets, and placing them with used towels in a designated area can make a big difference. These small acts of courtesy demonstrate respect for the space and can positively impact how hosts review their guests.

Timing

Observe check-in and check-out times

Respecting the established check-in and check-out times is also a crucial part of property etiquette. These timeframes are set by hosts to ensure sufficient time for cleaning between guests, particularly on same-day turnovers where one guest leaves in the morning and another arrives in the afternoon. If you require flexibility with these times, communicate this with your host well ahead of time instead of presuming last-minute adjustments can be accommodated.

Feedback

Leave a review after your stay

After your trip, make sure to write a review on property within 14 days. This feedback helps future guests and hosts, who rely on good reviews to get new bookings. Be truthful yet respectful, addressing aspects like cleanliness, location, amenities, and your general satisfaction. If problems occurred, it's best to communicate these to the host privately first, allowing them the opportunity to address your concerns.