Evening journal doodles: A creative habit for better sleep

Evening journal doodles can be a simple yet effective way to enhance creativity before bedtime. The practice involves sketching/drawing in a journal in the evening hours, giving people an opportunity to unwind and explore their creative side. With this practice, one can experience increased relaxation, improved problem-solving skills, and a boost in imaginative thinking. Here are some insights into how evening journal doodles can help enhance creativity before bedtime.

Routine Create a relaxing routine Establishing a relaxing routine with evening journal doodles can help signal the brain that it's time to wind down. By setting aside 10 to 15 minutes each night for doodling, individuals create a consistent habit that promotes relaxation. This routine not only helps reduce stress levels and prepares the mind for restful sleep, but also encourages creative exploration.

Expression Encourage free expression Evening journal doodles also offer a no-judgment, no-constraint space for free expression. Unlike with structured art projects, doodling is about drawing whatever comes to mind without the fear of it being perfect. This freedom of expression promotes experimentation and unlocks new ideas by tapping into the subconscious mind.

Focus Improve focus and concentration Doodling in the evening can also improve focus and concentration. It works by engaging different parts of the brain at the same time. As you draw shapes or patterns, you activate both logical and creative thinking processes. This dual engagement improves cognitive function over time, resulting in better attention spans during other tasks throughout the day.

Problem-solving Enhance problem-solving skills Engaging in evening journal doodles can enhance problem-solving skills by fostering divergent thinking—a process where multiple solutions are explored for any given problem. As you experiment with various designs or concepts on paper, you develop flexibility in your thought processes, which translates into improved problem-solving abilities outside of artistic endeavors.