Ever tried archer push-ups? Here's how you can

If you want a powerful exercise to improve upper body strength, archer push-ups are the ones for you. This variation of the classic push-up works on multiple muscle groups, including the chest, shoulders, and triceps. Including archer push-ups in your routine will improve muscle balance and enhance overall stability. Ideal for those looking to go beyond regular push-ups and achieve greater fitness goals.

Form Mastering the technique To perform an archer push-up correctly, begin in a standard push-up position with your hands placed wider than shoulder-width apart. As you lower your body toward one hand, extend the opposite arm straight out to the side. Ensure that your core remains engaged throughout the movement to maintain proper alignment and prevent injury.

Advantages Benefits of archer push-ups Archer push-ups provide various advantages over regular push-ups. They work more muscles since they are unilateral, so they help correct muscle imbalances between sides of the body. They also improve core stability since maintaining balance requires a lot of core involvement. The exercise also improves shoulder mobility and flexibility over time.

Gradual steps Progression tips for beginners Beginners must try assisted variations of archer push-ups like knee push-ups or incline push-ups before trying the full version on their toes. It's important to focus on mastering the form instead of rushing through the reps. Quality over quantity is what you need to build strength safely and effectively. This way, you'll have the solid foundation to progress.