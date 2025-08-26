Ever tried watermelon seeds? Here's why you should

Watermelon seeds are packed with nutrients. They provide protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals. Eating them raw or roasting them can add a lot to your diet without you even having to try. They offer a number of health benefits, making them worthy of your daily consumption. Let's find out the reasons to include watermelon seeds in your diet.

#1 Nutrient powerhouse Watermelon seeds are loaded with essential nutrients like magnesium, iron, and zinc. Magnesium is critical for maintaining the nerve function and regulating blood pressure. Iron is important for the production of the red blood cells and preventing anemia. Zinc is essential for boosting the immune system and promoting wound healing. Including these seeds in your diet can ensure that you get these minerals regularly.

#2 Protein-rich snack For those seeking plant-based protein sources, watermelon seeds make an excellent option. They boast of about 28% protein by weight, making them a great addition to any vegetarian or vegan diet. Protein is critical for muscle repair and growth as well as overall body maintenance. Simply snacking on roasted watermelon seeds could be an easy way to up your protein intake throughout the day.

#3 Heart-healthy fats Watermelon seeds have healthy fats such as omega-6 fatty acids, which are good for your heart when consumed in moderation. These fats reduce bad cholesterol while increasing good cholesterol levels in the body. Including these healthy fats in your diet may result in improved cardiovascular health over a period of time.