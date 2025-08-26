Overrated French Riviera spots worth skipping

We all know how the French Riviera has become a popular hot spot with its breathtaking coastline and glamorous lifestyle. But not all spots are worth the hype. Some places are always too crowded, too expensive, or just don't have the unique experiences that travelers seek. Here are a few overrated places on the French Riviera that you might want to skip in favor of more authentic and fun alternatives.

#1 Cannes Film Festival hype Cannes has become synonymous with its film festival, but beyond that, it can be quite underwhelming. The city is teeming with tourists hoping to spot celebrities who are hardly ever around when it's not the festival season. Accommodation and dining rates shoot up, making it an expensive trip with little return on investment if you're not visiting for the festival itself.

#2 Monaco's casino craze While Monaco's casinos are legendary, they can also be disappointing if you're expecting grandeur beyond their reputation. The experience can feel commercialized, with steep entry fees and strict dress codes that may deter casual visitors. For those not interested in gambling or luxury shopping, Monaco offers little else beyond its casino allure.

#3 Saint-Tropez beach scene While Saint-Tropez beaches are often touted as must-visits, they get extremely crowded and especially pricey during the high-season. These beaches may not offer anything different from what other Mediterranean destinations do. If you're looking for peace and value, venturing to less popular coastal destinations could deliver a more enjoyable and less crowded beach experience.