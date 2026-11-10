Ewe Kente: The fabric making waves in sustainable fashion

The art of weaving Ewe Kente is a meticulous process passed down through generations.

Traditionally, the cloth is woven on narrow looms, and each strip symbolizes a different story or proverb.

The process requires skill and patience, as the weavers carefully select colors and patterns that convey specific meanings.

This craftsmanship not only preserves cultural heritage but also contributes to sustainable fashion by promoting handmade items over mass production.