Experience the vibrant culture of Kazanlak, Bulgaria during the annual Rose Festival in June.

Immerse yourself in traditional weaving workshops, marvel at intricate floral carpets in public squares, and explore the historical Thracian Tomb UNESCO site.

This journey offers a perfect blend of cultural immersion and historical exploration amidst a stunning natural landscape.

Experience Kazanlak, Bulgaria: A floral and cultural journey

By Anujj Trehaan 11:14 am Nov 26, 202411:14 am

What's the story Kazanlak, located in the heart of Bulgaria, is a city renowned for its Rose Festival and cultural heritage. Situated in the Valley of Roses, the world's largest producer of rose oil, it attracts thousands of tourists every year. Visitors can witness traditional weaving techniques and beautiful floral carpets during the festival, providing a unique insight into Bulgaria's rich culture.

Parade

Witness the Rose Festival Parade

The Rose Festival Parade is a sight to behold. Happening every year in early June, the parade showcases locals in traditional Bulgarian costumes marching through the streets. Music from folk bands fills the air as dancers accompany floats decorated with roses. This event provides a rare opportunity to experience Bulgaria's traditions and sense of community.

Weaving

Explore traditional weaving workshops

Besides roses, Kazanlak also cherishes its rich tradition of weaving. Many workshops scattered across the town graciously welcome visitors during the festival. You can witness the magic of artisans breathing life into mere threads, creating exquisite textiles reminiscent of a bygone era. Discover the history of this craft, and perhaps even attempt weaving yourself under the watchful eyes of these master craftsmen.

Floral art

Marvel at floral carpet displays

One of the most beautiful experiences in Kazanlak during the Rose Festival is discovering the intricate floral carpets that adorn public squares. These ephemeral artworks, composed entirely of rose petals and other natural materials, form exquisite patterns inspired by Bulgarian folklore and history. Strolling amidst these fragrant masterpieces provides a serene pause, a moment to appreciate the transient beauty of life.

History

Visit Thracian Tomb UNESCO site

Follow this itinerary for a great trip to Kazanlak, Bulgaria - Day 1: Arrival and city exploration Day 2: Rose Festival (Karlovo) Day 3: Rose Festival (Kazanlak) Day 4: Thracian Valley exploration Day 5: Departure This itinerary for Kazanlak provides a perfect balance of cultural immersion and historical exploration, amidst a stunning natural landscape, during one of Bulgaria's most beloved festivals.