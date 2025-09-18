Thai basil and pineapple: Dishes you'll love

Thai basil and pineapple are two ingredients that can change the whole game with their distinctive flavors. The anise-like aroma of Thai basil goes perfectly with the sweet and tangy flavor of pineapple. Combined, they can be used in a number of dishes to create something fun and exciting. Here are different ways you can add these ingredients to your cooking.

Dish 1 Stir-fry with Thai basil and pineapple Incorporating Thai basil and pineapple into a stir-fry is a foolproof way to relish them. Begin by sauteing veggies like bell peppers and broccoli in a pan. Add chunks of fresh pineapple for sweetness, then toss in some Thai basil leaves towards the end of cooking for an aromatic finish. The combination makes for a colorful dish that balances sweet, savory and herbal notes.

Dish 2 Pineapple and basil salad A salad with pineapple and Thai basil makes for a refreshing take on greens. Toss some mixed lettuce leaves with diced chunks of pineapple for sweetness. Add thinly sliced cucumbers for crunch, and sprinkle some fresh Thai basil leaves on top. Lightly dress the salad with lime juice or vinaigrette to enhance the flavors without overpowering them.