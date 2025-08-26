Cycling along ancient Indian bridges:  A guide

India's glorious past is evident from its ancient structures, including bridges that have withstood the test of time. These not only act as functional pathways but also provide a sneak-peek into the engineering marvels of yesteryears. Riding along cycling routes to these bridges lets one admire their historic importance while soaking in the scenic beauty. Here are some of the ancient Indian bridges you can explore via beautiful cycling paths.

#1 The stone bridge of Hampi The Stone Bridge in Karnataka's Hampi is a testament to the architectural marvels of the Vijayanagara Empire. Built using massive granite blocks, this bridge spans the Tungabhadra River, giving cyclists a unique view of Hampi's ruins and boulder-strewn landscapes. The area is dotted with ancient temples and monuments, making it an ideal spot for history enthusiasts who enjoy cycling amidst historical settings.

#2 Pamban Bridge: A coastal marvel Connecting Rameswaram Island to mainland India, Pamban Bridge is one of the oldest sea bridges in India. Though it is mainly a railway bridge, it runs parallel to a road bridge which cyclists can take to soak in the breathtaking views of the Bay of Bengal. You can catch glimpses of fishing boats and serene waters, making cycling through this coastal region peaceful.

#3 Mahatma Gandhi Setu: A modern classic Mahatma Gandhi Setu in Bihar is one of India's longest river bridges, extending over five kilometers across the Ganges River. Despite being relatively modern than other structures, the bridge is culturally significant and provides cyclists with expansive views over one of India's most revered rivers. The bridge connects Patna with Hajipur and is an important link for locals and tourists discovering Bihar's diverse landscapes.