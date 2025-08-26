Where to go for kayaking in  Assam

Mysterious yet enchanting, Assam , the northeastern state of India, has some of the finest riverine beauties. Kayaking through these hidden gems would be an experience of a lifetime, witnessing the calm beauty and rich biodiversity of the state. The rivers snake through quiet villages and lush forests, showing you a side of Assam you never knew existed. Here are some tips for kayaking in this beautiful place.

#1 Discovering Majuli's tranquil waters Majuli, one of the world's largest river islands, rests in Brahmaputra River. Its serene waters make it an ideal place for kayak lovers looking for a peaceful experience. Kayaking through Majuli can give an opportunity to witness the traditional Assamese culture and see different kinds of birds residing in this island. The quiet atmosphere makes it a perfect place for beginners and veteran kayakers alike.

#2 Navigating the Lohit River's rapids If you're looking for more challenging conditions, you can try the Lohit River with its swift currents and occasional rapids. It flows into India with vigor from Tibet, making it a perfect pick for thrill-seekers in search of an adrenaline rush. From twists and turns to breathtaking scenery of dense forests and towering hills, kayakers are sure to have a ball.

#3 Exploring Dibru-Saikhowa National Park by water Dibru-Saikhowa National Park is another gem in Assam which can be explored via kayak. The park, which is home to rich biodiversity, including the rare white-winged wood duck and feral horses, will allow you to paddle its waterways for an intimate view of the habitats of wildlife without disturbing them, giving nature lovers an opportunity to connect closely with their surroundings.