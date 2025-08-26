5 tomato-free curry recipes you'll love

Curry dishes are a staple in many cuisines, providing a rich melange of spices and flavors. While tomatoes are commonly used to add tanginess and depth, there are several ways of making delicious curries without them. Here are five creative curry recipes that rely on alternative ingredients to get the same taste and texture. Let's take a look.

Dish 1 Coconut milk curry delight Coconut milk makes an amazing base for curries, with its creamy texture and hint of sweetness. To prepare this curry, saute onions, garlic, and ginger until fragrant. Add your favorite vegetables like bell peppers or potatoes and spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander. Pour in coconut milk and let it simmer till the veggies are tender. Garnish with fresh cilantro for added flavor.

Dish 2 Yogurt-based curry twist Yogurt can also be a tangy substitute for tomatoes in curries. Start by heating oil in a pan and adding mustard seeds until they pop. Add chopped onions, green chilies and ginger-garlic paste. Gradually add yogurt while stirring continuously to avoid curdling. Add vegetables such as spinach or peas with garam masala for spice. Cook until everything is well combined.

Dish 3 Tamarind-infused curry creation Tamarind provides a distinct tanginess that can replace tomatoes perfectly in curries. First, soak tamarind pulp in warm water to extract its juice. In another pan, fry onions with cumin seeds until golden brown before adding turmeric powder and chili powder for heat. Pour the tamarind juice into the mixture along with chickpeas or lentils for protein content.

Dish 4 Cashew nut creamy curry Cashew nuts (lightly roasted) are ground to a fine powder to give a rich, creamy base to the curry. The paste is kept aside and onions, garlic, and ginger are sauteed. Combine all the ingredients over medium heat. Stir constantly till the curry reaches the desired consistency.