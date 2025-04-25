5 historic Rome neighborhoods to explore on foot
What's the story
With its rich history, Rome is one of those cities which can be explored through its neighborhoods.
Walking through the neighborhoods is a great way to get an intimate view of the city's rich heritage and architectural marvels.
Each neighborhood has its own tale to tell, from ancient ruins to Renaissance art.
Here are five historical neighborhoods best explored on foot.
Trastevere
Trastevere: A charming walk
Trastevere is another beautiful neighborhood with narrow cobblestone streets and a vibrant atmosphere.
Here, you can enjoy a mix of medieval architecture and lively piazzas.
Stroll through this area to discover hidden gems such as small artisan shops and quaint cafes.
Walking here offers an authentic Roman experience, away from the busy touristy spots.
Monti
Monti: Ancient meets modern
Monti is one of Rome's oldest neighborhoods, combining ancient history with modern charm.
The area is dotted with several archaeological sites, including parts of Nero's Domus Aurea.
You can explore vintage boutiques and trendy eateries hidden between historic buildings.
Monti's central location also makes it an ideal base to explore nearby attractions like the Colosseum.
Testaccio
Testaccio: Heart of Roman cuisine
Testaccio has always been linked to the food culture of Rome. As the home of Roman cuisine, the neighborhood is dotted with dozens of trattorias serving authentic meals with fresh produce from local markets.
Strolling around Testaccio, you get to savor real flavors while also taking in street art that adorns several walls across the district.
Jewish ghetto
Jewish ghetto: Rich cultural heritage
The Jewish Ghetto, a neighborhood steeped in history, is a testament to resilience and cultural richness.
Founded by papal decree in medieval times, the ghetto housed Jews until Italy started unifying in the mid-19th century.
The architecture, synagogues, and kosher bakeries today bear testimony to a complex history embedded in daily life.
A walk here reveals this merging of past and present.
Aventine Hill
Aventine Hill: Serene escape
Aventine Hill is a tranquil retreat from the chaos of city life.
Famous for its green gardens and sweeping views of the Tiber River, this residential area is dotted with a number of landmarks.
These include the Orange Garden, the keyhole view, and the Knights of Malta headquarters.
It's a great place to take a stroll to experience calmness away from the crowds.