Explore Karnataka's coffee trail with this guide
What's the story
Karnataka, the southern Indian state famous for its verdant coffee plantations and vibrant coffee culture, is a paradise for coffee lovers.
From visiting sprawling estates to learning the intricacies of coffee production, a weeklong journey through this region will get you up close and personal with the best of Karnataka's coffee trail.
Expect scenic landscapes, vibrant communities, and some amazing brews!
Coorg visit
Discover Coorg's coffee estates
Coorg, also popularly known as the 'Scotland of India,' is known for its sprawling coffee plantations.
You can visit the estates to see how coffee is cultivated and harvested.
Most estates offer guided tours giving you a glimpse into sustainable farming practices and a chance to taste freshly brewed coffee.
The region's pleasant weather and beautiful landscape make it the perfect starting point for any coffee lover.
Chikmagalur tour
Chikmagalur: The birthplace of coffee in India
Chikmagalur also holds historical significance as the place where coffee was first introduced in India.
This town has several plantations which welcome visitors all year-round.
A visit here lets travelers explore the history of Indian coffee while relishing the breathtaking views of rolling hills covered with lush greenery.
Local guides often share stories about traditional methods used in processing beans.
Sakleshpur exploration
Experience Sakleshpur's hidden gems
Sakleshpur is another gem on Karnataka's coffee trail, famous for its serene environment and lesser-known plantations.
This place serves as a quieter alternative for those wanting to steer clear of crowded tourist spots, while still enjoying quality brews from local producers.
These producers take pride in their craftsmanship, using organic methods whenever possible.
Hassan tasting
Taste unique blends at Hassan
Hassan gives travelers a chance to sample unique blends prepared by skilled artisans.
These artisans play around with various roasting techniques, giving out distinct flavors that cannot be found anywhere else on this route.
Not only the tastings, but these sessions are also informative. They explain how various factors influence taste profiles, like altitude or soil composition.
These factors contribute significantly towards creating exceptional cups enjoyed worldwide today.