5 extraordinary fruit farms you need to see
What's the story
Exploring remote orchards gives us a window into global fruit farming.
These trips highlight the way fruits are grown in their natural habitats, from verdant tropical plantations to tranquil temperate groves.
Each orchard gives us a glimpse into local farming practices and the wide variety of fruits grown.
Here's taking a look at the unique traits of extraordinary fruit farms around the world.
Tropical Farms
Discovering tropical plantations
Tropical plantations are all about lush greenery and exotic fruits. Most of these farms grow bananas, pineapples, and mangoes in abundance.
The warm climate and rich soil yield high produce with vibrant flavors.
Not only can you enjoy fresh fruit tastings right from the source, but learn about sustainable farming techniques employed to keep these ecosystems thriving.
Mediterranean orchards
Exploring Mediterranean groves
Mediterranean orchards are renowned for their olives, figs, and citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons.
The mild climate with hot summers and wet winters provides the perfect conditions for the crops.
Many of these orchards have remained in the family for generations, giving a glimpse of traditional farming methods that have withstood the test of time.
Apple farms
Visiting temperate apple orchards
Temperate regions boast of sprawling apple orchards that yield a variety of apples every season.
These farms frequently provide pick-your-own experiences where guests can pick apples directly from trees.
The crisp air and picturesque views make it an ideal outing for families or individuals keen on learning about apple cultivation.
Tea gardens
Touring Asian tea plantations
Asian tea plantations provide a glimpse into the meticulous process of tea production from leaf to cup.
Nestled on rolling hillsides and cool climates, these gardens grow different varieties (green tea or oolong tea) according to regional preferences.
Tours usually include demonstrations on harvesting techniques followed by tasting sessions featuring freshly brewed teas.
Coffee farms
Experiencing South American coffee estates
South American coffee estates provide an immersive experience into coffee cultivation processes including planting, harvesting, drying, roasting, grinding, brewing, tasting, etcetera.
As you explore vast fields filled with coffee plants, you can learn about factors affecting flavor profiles such as altitude, soil type, processing methods, etcetera.