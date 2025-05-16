Taiwan's coastal marvels worth exploring
An island nation in East Asia, Taiwan is famous for its varied landscapes and unique geological formations.
Taiwan's coastlines provide a stunning insight into the island's geological history.
From stunning rock formations to amazing cliffs, these places are a mark of the natural forces that shaped the land over millions of years.
Here are some of Taiwan's most fascinating coastal geology spots that draw geologists and tourists.
Yehliu
Yehliu Geopark: Nature's sculptures
Yehliu Geopark is renowned for its stunning rock formations, sculpted by the sea erosion and weathering processes.
This northern Taiwan park is home to iconic formations such as the Queen's Head, which looks like a woman's head with a graceful neck.
Mushroom-shaped rocks and honeycomb weathering patterns enhance the park's beauty.
Visitors can walk through these natural sculptures on well-marked trails and learn about their formation through informative displays.
Qingshui
Qingshui Cliffs: Majestic views
Stretching over 21 kilometers along Taiwan's east coast, the Qingshui Cliffs offer awe-inspiring views of towering cliffs descending into the Pacific Ocean.
The cliffs rise straight out of the sea to heights of over 800m in places.
Created from tectonic activity and erosion, they offer a breathtaking backdrop for travelers driving along Highway 9 or hiking on neighboring trails.
The lush greenery and azure waters make this spot especially picturesque.
Longdong
Longdong Bay: A diver's paradise
Apart from its stunning geological wonders, Longdong Bay is also a popular diving spot in northeastern Taiwan.
The bay is bordered by rugged cliffs sculpted by volcanic activity and erosion over the years.
Underwater enthusiasts can explore rich marine life amid coral reefs, while also witnessing the distinctive underwater rock formations left behind by ancient lava flows.
Xiaoyeliu
Xiaoyeliu: Miniature landscapes
Xiaoyeliu provides visitors an opportunity to witness miniature versions of bigger geological wonders across the island at Taitung County's southern tip near Taimali Township.
The region features a range of sedimentary rocks sculpted into peculiar shapes like tofu-like blocks or wave-cut platforms through constant wave action eroding softer layers under harder ones above them.
It makes for a great educational spot to learn about different sedimentary rocks up-close.