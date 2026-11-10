These lesser-known legumes can transform your cooking
What's the story
African legumes are a treasure trove of culinary delights, yet many remain unexplored by the world. These nutrient-rich seeds provide not only essential proteins but also unique flavors that can elevate any dish. From the heart of Africa, these legumes have sustained communities for centuries and are now making their way into global kitchens. Let's take a look at some of these lesser-known gems and how they can be used in everyday cooking.
#1
Bambara groundnut: A versatile protein source
Bambara groundnut is a drought-resistant legume that grows well in poor soil.
It is rich in protein and can be used in various dishes, such as stews and soups.
The nutty flavor of Bambara groundnut makes it an excellent addition to salads or as a snack when roasted.
Its versatility makes it an ideal ingredient for those looking to add more plant-based proteins to their diet.
#2
Cowpea: The nutrient powerhouse
Cowpea, or black-eyed pea, is another resilient crop that thrives in arid regions.
Cowpeas are packed with essential nutrients, such as iron, zinc, and folate.
They can be cooked into savory dishes or added to salads for extra texture and nutrition.
Cowpeas also cook faster than other legumes, making them convenient for quick meals.
#3
African locust bean: A flavor enhancer
African locust bean is famous for its fermentation-derived condiment, iru or dawadawa.
It is commonly used in West African cuisine to add depth of flavor to soups and stews.
The fermentation process gives it a strong aroma, but a subtle umami taste when cooked with other ingredients.
This legume not only enhances flavors, but also adds nutritional value with its high protein content.
#4
Teff: The ancient grain with legume qualities
Teff, an ancient Ethiopian grain, is often mistaken for a legume due to its small size and nutrient density.
It is gluten-free and high in fiber, iron, calcium, and protein content.
Teff flour can be used as a gluten-free alternative in baking or cooked whole as a side dish similar to rice or quinoa.
Its mild flavor pairs well with sweet or savory dishes alike.