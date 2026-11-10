Top scenic spots to visit in Yukon, Canada
What's the story
Yukon, a territory in northwestern Canada, is famous for its stunning landscapes and rich history. The region is dotted with several hidden gems that are worth exploring. These places not only showcase the natural beauty of Yukon but also give a glimpse into its cultural heritage. From serene lakes to historical sites, Yukon's hidden gems offer unique experiences for those willing to venture off the beaten path.
#1
Discover the beauty of Emerald Lake
Emerald Lake is a stunning natural wonder, famous for its vibrant green color, which is a result of the unique mineral composition of the lakebed.
The lake is surrounded by lush forests and mountains, making it a perfect spot for hiking and photography.
Visitors can also enjoy canoeing or kayaking on the calm waters.
The area around Emerald Lake is also home to various wildlife species, adding to its charm.
#2
Explore historic Dawson City
Dawson City is a historic town that played an important role during the Klondike Gold Rush.
Today, it offers a glimpse into Yukon's past with its well-preserved buildings, and museums.
Visitors can take guided tours to learn about the gold rush era or explore the town's vibrant arts scene.
The town also hosts various festivals throughout the year, celebrating its rich cultural heritage.
#3
Experience Kluane National Park's wilderness
Kluane National Park is famous for its breathtaking wilderness and towering mountains, including Mount Logan, Canada's highest peak.
The park is perfect for adventurous souls looking to hike through pristine trails or camp under starry skies.
Wildlife lovers will be thrilled to spot animals such as grizzly bears and Dall sheep in their natural habitat.
Kluane National Park is a true testament to Yukon's wild beauty.
#4
Unwind at Takhini Hot Springs
Takhini Hot Springs provides a relaxing retreat with its natural mineral-rich waters, which are believed to have therapeutic benefits.
Located just outside Whitehorse, this facility has outdoor pools where visitors can soak while enjoying scenic views of surrounding mountains and forests.
Takhini Hot Springs is the perfect place to unwind after a day of exploring Yukon's wilderness.