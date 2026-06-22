Visiting Spain? Take a stroll through these charming towns
What's the story
Spain is dotted with a number of hidden gems that are best explored on foot. These towns, away from the usual touristy spots, give a glimpse into the country's rich culture and history. Walking through these towns, travelers can experience the local life, architecture, and scenery up close. Here are five Spanish towns that promise an unforgettable walking experience.
Ronda
Discovering Ronda's scenic beauty
Ronda is famous for its stunning views and historic bridges. The town is perched on a cliffside, offering breathtaking vistas of the surrounding countryside. Its cobblestone streets wind through ancient buildings and quaint plazas. Walking around Ronda gives you a chance to explore its iconic Puente Nuevo bridge and the picturesque old town without missing out on anything.
Albarracín
Exploring Albarracin's medieval charm
Albarracin is a small town with a medieval charm that has been preserved over centuries. The narrow streets are lined with pink-hued buildings, which contrast beautifully with the green hillsides. As you walk through Albarracin, you'll come across its imposing castle and ancient walls, giving insight into its storied past.
Cadaqués
Strolling through Cadaques' artistic legacy
Cadaques has long been a favorite of artists for its stunning beauty and unique light. The whitewashed houses dotting this coastal town make for a stunning view against the blue sea. Walking through Cadaques, you can visit galleries dedicated to artists like Salvador Dali, who were inspired by this place.
Cudillero
Wandering around Cudillero's coastal paths
Cudillero is a charming fishing village on Spain's northern coast, famous for its colorful houses perched on steep cliffs. The town's narrow paths offer stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, as well as an insight into traditional fishing life. A walk through Cudillero lets you explore its lively harbor area, as well as quiet residential streets.
Frigiliana
Navigating Frigiliana's whitewashed streets
Frigiliana is famous for its whitewashed buildings and vibrant floral displays. Located in Andalusia's Sierra de Almijara mountains, this town gives panoramic views of both mountains and the Mediterranean Sea. Walking through Frigiliana, you can explore its Moorish architecture and narrow alleys, all while enjoying the peaceful atmosphere of this quaint village.