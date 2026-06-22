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Visiting Spain? Take a stroll through these charming towns

By Simran Jeet 04:04 pm Jun 22, 202604:04 pm

What's the story

Spain is dotted with a number of hidden gems that are best explored on foot. These towns, away from the usual touristy spots, give a glimpse into the country's rich culture and history. Walking through these towns, travelers can experience the local life, architecture, and scenery up close. Here are five Spanish towns that promise an unforgettable walking experience.