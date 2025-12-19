You must explore these scenic villages in Tatra Mountains

Poland 's Tatra Mountains are a treasure trove of hidden villages that give a glimpse of traditional life. These villages, often neglected by tourists, give an authentic taste of Polish culture and history. From wooden architecture to local crafts, these places are a must-visit for those looking to explore beyond the beaten path. Here are some of the lesser-known gems in this picturesque region.

#1 Zakopane: The winter capital Often referred to as the winter capital of Poland, Zakopane is famous for its wooden architecture and lively markets. The village is the perfect base for hiking in summer and skiing in winter. You can explore Gubalowka Hill for panoramic views or visit local shops selling handmade crafts. Zakopane also hosts cultural events that celebrate traditional music and dance.

#2 Chocholow: A preserved gem Chocholow is famous for its well-preserved wooden houses, which are a prime example of traditional Podhale architecture. The village has a museum showcasing local history and customs. You can walk through the streets lined with these unique homes and get a glimpse of how life was in the past. Chocholow also hosts a thermal bath complex for those looking to relax after exploring.

#3 Koscielisko: Nature's retreat Nestled in a valley surrounded by lush forests and mountains, Koscielisko is a peaceful retreat for nature lovers. The village has numerous hiking trails that lead to breathtaking views of the Tatras. You can also visit nearby caves or take part in guided tours that educate about local flora and fauna. Koscielisko's tranquil atmosphere makes it an ideal place for relaxation.