Asia's hidden gems: Desert towns worth exploring

If you're looking for some quiet solitude away from the bustling city life, Asia's remote desert towns could be just the thing for you. These offbeat gems, generally ignored by mainstream tourism, promise a peaceful abode where you can connect with nature and live life simply. From the vast sand dunes to ancient architecture, these towns have an interesting mix of history and beauty. Here are some of them.

#1 Discovering the charm of Jaisalmer Jaisalmer, located in India's Thar Desert, is famous for its stunning golden sandstone architecture, and a rich culture. The town's famous Jaisalmer Fort provides an unparalleled view of the surrounding desert landscape. Tourists can walk through narrow lanes dotted with traditional handicrafts and take camel rides on the vast sand dunes. The serene atmosphere makes it a perfect place to reflect and unwind.

#2 Khiva: A step back in time Uzbekistan's Khiva is a prime example of a well-preserved medieval walled city. Its historic center, Itchan Kala, is a UNESCO World Heritage site with beautiful mosques and minarets. Roaming around its cobbled streets gives the feeling of travelling back in time as you admire intricate tilework and ancient structures. The town's quiet atmosphere lets you dive headlong into its rich history.

#3 Turpan: Oasis amidst desolation Turpan is situated in China's Xinjiang region and is famous for its unusual terrain, featuring grape vineyards in the desert. One of the globe's lowest below sea level points at minus 154 meters (-505 feet), this oasis town presents interesting attractions like Emin Minaret and Jiaohe Ruins, an ancient city etched in rocks more than two millennia ago.