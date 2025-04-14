What's the story

Botswana is famous for its rich cultural heritage, and among other traditions, glass bead crafting is one of the best.

The intricate art form has been passed down generations, and it's a testimony to the creativity and skill of the local artisans.

The vibrant beads are not just for decorative purpose but also have a cultural significance in several ceremonies and rituals.

Knowing about this tradition gives a peek into Botswana's artistic soul.