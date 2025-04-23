Top hiking trails in Croatia you need to explore
What's the story
While Croatia is famous for its breathtaking coastline and old cities, it is also home to a trove of hidden nature hikes, which remain untouched by locals and tourists alike.
These trails will take you through the country's diverse terrain, from lush forests to craggy mountains.
Whether you're an avid hiker or a weekend walker, Croatia's offbeat trails have something for all.
Here are some of them!
Velebit Trails
Discovering Velebit Mountain Trails
Part of the Dinaric Alps, Velebit Mountain has several hiking trails that highlight Croatia's pristine natural beauty.
Notably, the Premuzic Trail, which goes on for more than 50 kilometers through the thick forests and rocky earth, is stunning.
Hikers can enjoy stunning views of the Adriatic Sea and other islands from this trail.
Well-marked and open for most skill levels, this trail is a favorite among those wishing to explore Croatia's mountainous terrains.
Risnjak Park
Exploring Risnjak National Park
Located in the Gorski Kotar region, Risnjak National Park is a haven for diverse flora and fauna.
The park offers a number of hiking routes, ranging from easy to difficult, including one to Veliki Risnjak peak at 1,528 meters above sea level.
Hikers can enjoy sights of pristine forests and meadows along the way.
The park is also famous for deer and other bird species.
Učka Paths
Unveiling Ucka Nature Park paths
Ucka Nature Park has some of the most scenic hikes to offer on the Istrian Peninsula.
One of the most popular routes is the trail to Vojak Peak, which rises 1,401 meters high. On clear days, hikers can see Italy from here.
The park's trails snake through the beech forests and past the limestone formations unique to this part of Croatia.
Paklenica Trails
Venturing into Paklenica National Park
Paklenica National Park is famous for its dramatic canyons and rock formations, a short car or bus ride away from Zadar city center.
With over 150 kilometers waiting to be explored across two main gorges—Velika Paklenica is more accessible than Mala—hikers will find themselves surrounded by towering cliffs as they walk through these rugged terrains rich in biodiversity on their journey here too.