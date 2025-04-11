Plantains reimagined: Delicious recipes beyond traditional frying
Plantains are a versatile ingredient that go way beyond the traditional frying method.
Their starchy texture and mild flavor make them ideal for both savory and sweet recipes.
Here are five unique ways to prepare plantains and bring some fresh ideas to your kitchen with this tropical fruit.
From baking to grilling, these methods showcase the adaptability of plantains in different culinary contexts.
Oven Delight
Baked plantain chips
Baking plantain chips is a much healthier option than frying.
For this, slice ripe plantains thinly and lay them out on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Lightly brush with olive oil and sprinkle salt or any seasoning of your choice.
Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until they turn golden brown and crispy, usually about 20 minutes.
They're a nutritious snack/side dish.
Outdoor flavor
Grilled plantain skewers
Grilling brings out the natural sweetness in plantains and adds a smoky flavor to them.
Chop ripe plantains into chunks and skewer them with vegetables like bell peppers or zucchini.
Brush with olive oil and grill on medium flame until tender, flipping occasionally for uniform cooking.
This one's perfect for barbecues or outdoor get-togethers.
Breakfast twist
Plantain pancakes
If you're looking for an interesting twist on traditional breakfast fare, you should try plantain pancakes.
Mash ripe plantains in a bowl, then mix with flour, milk, sugar, and baking powder to form a batter.
Cook on a hot griddle till bubbles form on the surface before flipping to cook the other side.
These pancakes are naturally sweetened by the fruit itself and can be served with honey or syrup.
Smooth texture
Mashed plantain puree
Mashed plantain puree makes an excellent side dish that goes well with different main courses.
Boil peeled green plantains until soft, then mash them with a fork or potato masher while still warm.
Add butter or coconut oil along with salt to taste for added richness and flavor depth.
Creative presentation
Roasted plantain boats
Roasted whole plantains make a beautiful presentation when served as boats loaded with toppings.
You can use beans or cheese alternatives such as tofu crumbles.
Mix them up and roast again quickly under high heat setting in oven broiler section, until everything melts nicely together, forming delicious filling inside each boat-shaped piece.