What's the story

Native to the African deserts, the Kalahari melon is making waves for its beauty benefits.

From its high water content to nutrient-dense seeds, this fruit is becoming a favorite ingredient in beauty products across Africa.

Its oil, in particular, is prized for its moisturizing properties and skin-nurturing capabilities.

Here's how the Kalahari melon can elevate your beauty routines, and what makes it so special.