Exploring Lisbon's iconic yellow trams

Lisbon 's famous yellow trams provide a unique way to explore the city. These vintage vehicles, which have been operating for over a century, are an integral part of Lisbon's charm. They give you an opportunity to explore the narrow streets and steep hills of the city. Riding these trams is not just a means of transport but also an experience that highlights Lisbon's rich history and culture.

#1 Tram 28: A must-ride experience Tram 28 is one of the most famous routes in Lisbon. It takes you through some of the most iconic neighborhoods, such as Graca, Alfama, and Baixa. The route gives you a glimpse of historical landmarks and picturesque streets. The tram can get crowded during peak hours, so it's best to start early in the day for a more comfortable ride.

#2 Historical significance of trams The history of Lisbon's trams dates back to 1873 when they were first introduced as horse-drawn carriages. Over the years, they have evolved into electric vehicles that are still in use today. The trams have witnessed major changes in the city, while retaining their vintage charm. They are a testament to Lisbon's ability to preserve its heritage while adapting to modernity.

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Tip 1 Tips for riding the trams To make the most of your tram ride, buy your tickets at designated kiosks or online to avoid long queues at stops. Keep in mind that these trams are public transport, so they can get crowded during peak hours. If you're planning to hop on and off at different stops, consider buying a day pass for unlimited rides on all public transport in Lisbon.

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