Flavors of Peru: 5 snacks you can't miss

Peru is famous for its rich culture and stunning landscapes, but it also has an array of delicious snacks that are worth exploring. These snacks give an insight into the country's culinary diversity and are a must-try for anyone visiting or looking to explore new flavors. From traditional ingredients to unique preparations, these Peruvian snacks offer a delightful experience for the taste buds.

Snack 1 Choclo con queso: A corn delight Choclo con queso is a simple yet delicious snack that combines the sweetness of Peruvian corn with the creaminess of cheese. The corn used is larger and has a different texture than what you would find elsewhere. It is usually served with fresh cheese, making for a delightful contrast between the two. This snack is often enjoyed as an afternoon treat or during casual gatherings.

Snack 2 Causa rellena: A savory potato dish Causa rellena is a layered dish made from yellow potatoes mixed with lime juice and aji peppers. The potato mixture is shaped into layers and filled with various ingredients such as avocado, tuna, or vegetables. This colorful dish not only looks appealing but also offers a burst of flavors in every bite. It can be served cold or at room temperature, making it versatile for different occasions.

Snack 3 Picarones: Sweet potato doughnuts Picarones are sweet potato-based doughnuts that are deep-fried to golden perfection. These treats are commonly drizzled with chancaca syrup, which is made from raw sugar cane and flavored with spices such as cinnamon and cloves. Picarones have a unique texture that combines crispiness on the outside with softness on the inside, making them an irresistible snack option.

Snack 4 Alfajores: Cream-filled cookies Alfajores are delicate cookies filled with dulce de leche (a caramel-like filling) and dusted with powdered sugar or coconut flakes. These treats are popular across Latin America but have their own special twist in Peru, where they are made using cornstarch dough, giving them a light, crumbly texture. Alfajores make for an ideal companion to coffee or tea during afternoon breaks.