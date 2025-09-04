5 delicious poha varieties you must try

Poha is one of the most loved breakfasts in India and we all know how easy and versatile it is. Made from flattened rice, it's a staple in every Indian home and street. Every region adds its own touch to it, making it different in taste and texture. From spicy Indori poha to sweet Bengali chirer pulao, there is a version for everyone, proving Indian streets' rich culinary diversity.

Dish 1 Indori poha with sev Indori poha is popular for its distinct blend of flavors and textures. This particular variety is topped with a generous amount of sev, which gives a crunchy texture to the soft poha. It is typically garnished with pomegranate seeds and served with jalebi on the side for those who prefer contrasting flavors. The use of fennel seeds gives it a unique aroma, unlike other varieties.

Dish 2 Kanda batata poha from Maharashtra Kanda batata poha is one of the most loved breakfast options in Maharashtra. This version is made with onions (kanda) and potatoes (batata), making it wholesome and filling. The dish is usually tempered with mustard seeds, turmeric, green chilies, and curry leaves for a fragrant experience. A dash of lemon juice before serving adds to its flavors.

Dish 3 Bengali chirer pulao In Bengal, chirer pulao provides a sweeter twist to traditional poha preparations by adding sugar along with spices such as cardamom and cinnamon sticks at various cooking stages. Raisins are added to chirer, along with cashews or almonds, if consumers want to enjoy richer flavors overall while eating this particular meal option available across the region's culinary landscape today.