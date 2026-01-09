You must explore these pedestrian streets in Vienna

Vienna , the capital of Austria , is a city of rich history and culture. Its pedestrian streets are ideal for those who want to explore the city on foot. These streets provide a unique opportunity to discover Vienna's architectural marvels, quaint cafes, and lively markets. Be it a history lover or a foodie, these pedestrian streets have something for everyone. Here are some of Vienna's most interesting pedestrian streets.

#1 Graben: A historical hub Graben is one of Vienna's most famous pedestrian streets, dotted with history and culture. Lined with elegant shops and cafes, this street is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. One of the main attractions here is the Plague Column, a Baroque monument erected in the memory of the victims of the plague in the 17th century. Walking through Graben gives you a glimpse of Vienna's past while enjoying modern-day amenities.

#2 Kohlmarkt: Luxury shopping avenue Kohlmarkt is Vienna's luxury shopping destination, with high-end brands like Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton. The street connects St. Stephen's Cathedral to Hofburg Palace, making it a prime location for both shopping and sightseeing. With its cobblestone pavement and historic buildings, Kohlmarkt offers an upscale shopping experience in a picturesque setting.

#3 Naschmarkt: Culinary delight If you are a foodie, Naschmarkt is a must-visit. This bustling market street has everything from fresh produce to spices to international delicacies. Open all days of the week, the market is a great place to taste local flavors or buy exotic ingredients. The lively atmosphere makes it a perfect spot to mingle with locals and discover new tastes.

#4 Mariahilfer Strasse: Vibrant street life Mariahilfer Strasse is Vienna's longest shopping street, with a mix of international brands and local boutiques. This lively street is always buzzing with energy, thanks to its many cafes, restaurants, and street performers. Whether you want to shop or just soak in the city's vibrant life, Mariahilfer Strasse has it all.