Snack time? Try these Syrian fennel seed delights 

Fennel seeds are a staple in Syrian cuisine, adding a unique flavor and aroma to various snacks. These seeds are not just used for their taste but also for their digestive benefits. From savory to sweet, fennel seed snacks in Syria offer a delightful experience for those looking to explore new flavors. Here are some popular fennel seed snacks that you can try when in Syria.

Snack 1 Fennel seed cookies delight Fennel seed cookies are a favorite in Syrian households. The cookies are made by mixing ground fennel seeds with flour, sugar, and butter. The mixture is then baked to perfection, giving you a crunchy texture with a hint of sweetness and the distinct taste of fennel. These cookies are usually served with tea or coffee and make for a perfect afternoon snack.

Snack 2 Savory fennel seed bread Another popular snack is savory fennel seed bread. This bread is prepared by adding whole fennel seeds into the dough before baking. The result is a fragrant loaf that pairs well with cheese or olives. The bread's slightly nutty flavor makes it an ideal accompaniment to soups or salads, making it a versatile addition to any meal.

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Snack 3 Sweet fennel seed halva Halva is a traditional Middle Eastern sweet, and in Syria, it is often flavored with fennel seeds. This sweet treat is prepared by mixing sugar, tahini, and ground fennel seeds into a thick paste. Once cooled, it sets into a firm block that can be sliced into pieces for easy snacking. The combination of tahini and fennel gives halva its unique taste profile.

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