5 Indian fermented foods everyone should try

Fermented foods have been a part of Indian cuisine for centuries, giving unique flavors and health benefits. These foods can be a game-changer for vegetarian meals, adding depth and complexity to the simplest of dishes. From enhancing gut health to improving nutrient absorption, fermented foods are a must-have in every kitchen. Here are five Indian fermented foods that can elevate your vegetarian meals.

#1 Idli batter: A breakfast staple Idli batter is a mixture of fermented rice and lentils, which is used to make idlis, a popular South Indian breakfast dish. The fermentation process makes the batter rise and become light, making the idlis soft and fluffy. The natural fermentation also enhances the nutritional value by increasing B vitamins and making proteins easier to digest. Idlis can be served with chutneys or sambar for a wholesome meal.

#2 Dhokla: A savory snack delight Dhokla is a steamed cake made from fermented chickpea flour batter, native to Gujarat. The fermentation gives dhokla its characteristic tangy flavor while making it light and spongy. This snack is not just delicious but also healthy, as it is low in calories but high in protein and fiber. Dhokla can be served with green chutney or yogurt for an added taste.

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#3 Kanji: A probiotic drink Kanji is a traditional Indian probiotic drink prepared by fermenting black carrots or mustard seeds with water and spices like cumin or black pepper. This vibrant drink is slightly sour, with a hint of spice, thanks to the fermentation process, which lasts for two to three days at room temperature. Kanji aids digestion due to its probiotic content while providing hydration on hot days.

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#4 Thepla: Spiced flatbread goodness Thepla is a spiced flatbread from Gujarat made with whole wheat flour, yogurt, fenugreek leaves, turmeric powder, and other spices like cumin seeds or sesame seeds. The dough ferments overnight before cooking on a tava (griddle). This process adds probiotics, making thepla not only flavorful but also nutritious when paired with pickles or curd.