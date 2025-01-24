Exploring Fez, Morocco: When to visit and what to do
What's the story
Fez, Morocco's oldest imperial city, is a maze of history and culture waiting to be explored.
Renowned for its ancient medina, bustling souks, and beautifully preserved madrasas, Fez invites travelers to step back in time and discover the soul of Moroccan heritage.
The city isn't just about the buildings though; it's a hotspot for cultural festivals that highlight the vibrant traditions of Morocco.
Peak season
Best time for cultural festivities
The best time for cultural festivals in Fez is April and May, particularly the Fez Festival of World Sacred Music.
This event brings together musicians from around the world to celebrate peace through music, all within the spiritual setting of Fez.
The temperature is moderate, so you can enjoy your exploration of the city.
Spiritual month
Experience Ramadan in Fez
Traveling to Fez during Ramadan provides a deep cultural experience.
This Islamic holy month shifts annually with the lunar calendar, but generally occurs between April and May or May and June.
Expect a tranquil city during the day and vibrant evenings filled with iftars (breaking fast), special prayers, and community togetherness.
This is an opportunity to experience Moroccan hospitality and traditions at their most authentic.
Low season
Avoiding crowds and heat
Traveling to Fez between June and August is not recommended due to the intense heat, with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).
This time also lacks the vibrancy of cultural festivities.
If you prefer a more comfortable temperature and a quieter atmosphere, but still want to experience local life, plan your visit in early autumn or late spring, avoiding the main festival dates.
Off-peak travel
Winter in Fez: A quiet charm
Winter (December-February): This is the time to visit Fez if you want to avoid the crowds.
It's chilly and rainy, but perfect for wandering museums and palaces without feeling rushed.
Hotels are cheaper, so it's a great time for budget travelers or anyone looking for a quieter experience.
There aren't any major festivals, but the city itself is the star here.